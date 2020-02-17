The unsung heroes of Balochistan Police

The profession of police has always been controversial in Pakistan. There is no doubt in the fact that no institution in the country is spared from criticism, but people are more vocal about this profession in specific. The allegations of corruption are levelled against all departments off and on but when it comes to the police department, the complaints are much higher. Often the police is referred to as being unprofessional. However, when it comes to understanding the pity conditions they work in everyone turns a blind eye. Working on highways, in the cold snowy weather, and during terrorist attacks in Balochistan is not an easy task. There is another side of the story which consists of hard work and sacrifice, which sadly no one talks about much.

It is an institution that is known as the “protector of the law”. This profession has given more sacrifices than any other over the past two decades, considering the instability Pakistan had to face. The biggest sacrifice comes in the form of “adhocism” which means that most of the officers have to live away from their families in order to protect us. They are transferred to areas far away from their homes just so that we get a sense of satisfaction of being in safe hands. And all of this is just to earn a lawful amount of 30,000-40,000 Pakistani rupees. What amount of money could you pay to someone for his priceless life?

These sacrifices don’t end here. There are a number of officers who are martyred while on duty. From the incident of a blast in a mosque inside Police Line Quetta, to numerous operations against terrorism, we have lost so many precious lives. According to a report of Express Tribune, as many as 399 Policemen have lost their lives since 2013 in the conflict that has afflicted this province.

The report further stated that 2 DIGs, 2 SSPs, 1 ASP, 19 DSPs, 23 inspectors, 75 sub inspectors, 54 ASIs, 164 head constables, 552 constables and 79 class four employees of the police department were included in the list who lost their lives during the past ten years. This list also contains names of some of the exceptional officers such as DIG Fayyaz Sumbul who lost his life in Quetta and ASI Ali Haider who was martyred when he tried to defuse a planted landmine which went off in Gidar Shahna, near Surab area of the Kalat district.

There is also a large number of those on duty who continue to serve the country with utmost dedication and enthusiasm. Their lifelong services prove their loyalty to their work. One such name is Sajjad Haider Tareen, who is currently serving as an SP security/legal. He holds international trainings in different areas such as China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security, terrorist financing and money laundering and Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environments (SSAFE). Not only this, but he has supervisory experience in supervision of Security Unit, supervision of Legal Section, supervision of Crimes Section of Capital City Police, command of 15-Police Rescue Unit (over 100 police personnel of Quick Response Force), supervision of Lady Police Unit (108 Lady Police Staff), supervision of investigations in High Profile Cases including suicide attacks, bomb blasts, rocket attacks and target Killings.

The man is also known for his security training and computer skills which itself contributes for a better change in this profession, where there had been no such improvements until now when the officers are qualified both nationally and internationally for the betterment of this department.

For these reasons, a medium to give shout out to those who make a difference should be specifically be dedicated to the police. Their image created by the media is not so likeable which needs to change as well. The more recognition we give them is when a more positive outcome we can expect in return.

However, at times many cases go unreported due to the fear of undergoing further ordeal at the hands of police, which needs to change. Also, the profession is functioning on the decades old lines demarcated by the British and therefore itself needs huge reforms, modernisation, and equipment to stand as a rock against terrorism. Moreover, the conditions of cells in Pakistan is not suitable enough for an animal to live in, let alone a prisoner. Extra funds should be spent on these cells to make it liveable at least. If already enough funds are allocated to these departments, there should be a proper check and balance of the utilisation of these funds.