Career counselling for the youth of Balochistan

Jose A. Aviles once said, “Having a more experienced and successful counselor guiding someone in a chosen profession is a wise decision and a good career move.” Career guidance and counseling is defined as a process that helps the youth to improve their self-awareness regarding selection of their educational career, and it enables them to know about their level of interest and the skills they possess in order to take better decisions at their own. As we observe that, nowadays our youth faces a number of difficulties while choosing a career path. They do not achieve their career goals effectively and efficiently.

Here the question which arises is that has anyone ever thought of this problem and its feasible solutions in Balochistan on a personal and professional level? The answer is, yes.

Being a student, I have thought exhaustively about these burning questions as to where all these problems initiate from? What are the elements that add more to the fire? What are the causes of low literacy rate in our province/country? And so forth. In Pakistan, especially in Balochistan, there is no concept of career guidance and counseling for students. We should all be fully aware that career guidance and counseling holds immense importance for youth because without this they cannot make proper decision according to their capabilities, which leads them towards an undirected future. Unfortunately, our province is lagging behind in such amendatory programs. It is seen that, mostly, either the parents decide the subjects that one has to study, or students themselves tend to make decisions based on the trends or recommendations by peers. This creates a gap between where they want to go and where they’re actually going.

As mentioned earlier, students are not able to decide their own field of study because they are unaware about their own skills, traits and hidden talent. In the stage of adolescence, we all need proper guidance and counseling for choosing our career. Broadly speaking, most of the students are very much desperate about their future. They need educational as well as psychological support. They need support for their holistic development. All these contribute towards an increase in their self-esteem and determination. It provides them motivation for their better future.

Thus, I would like to request the government, educational institutions, non-government organizations and all other stakeholders to play their role in conducting career counseling and guidance programs in Balochistan for the students in schools, colleges and universities every year and provide career counselors help to enable the students to decide their future career by assessing their capabilities through different means of assessments. No doubt, well-educated and well-empowered youth will surely lead us to develop socially, morally, economically and politically.