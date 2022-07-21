Reko Diq Gold and Copper Project will be formally launched on Aug 14, 2022



Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Biznejo and CEO Barrick Gold Corporation Mark Bristow in Quetta announced work on the Reko Diq project to begin on August 14, 2022. “Balochistan will get a 25% share from the multi-billion dollar project.” CM Bizenjo informed. Every year the provincial government will be getting $1 billion from the project as its share, without making any investment. Social contributions are currently estimated to be $70 million, with 7,500 short-term & 4,000 long-term jobs