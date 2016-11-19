Reko Diq Gold and Copper Project will be formally launched on Aug 14, 2022
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Biznejo and CEO Barrick Gold Corporation Mark Bristow in Quetta announced work on the Reko Diq project to begin on August 14, 2022. “Balochistan…
Economic Development
Smartphone Manufacturing in Balochistan: Next Step to Unprecedented Economic Growth
Balochistan is the largest and the richest province of Pakistan in terms of area and valuable natural resources respectively.…
Domestic Politics
Violence Against Journalists in Balochistan
Journalists all around the world constitute a professional bracket that is almost consistently at odds with those in power. The…
Social Development
پیشہ ورانہ صحافت اور ریگو لیٹر ی ادارے
ایک قصہ جو ایک قانونی فلسفی زکریا چافی جونیئر نے 1919 میں جنگ کے دوران اپنے مضمون آزادی اظہار…
NEWSLETTER
Inforgraphics
-
-
-
Khan of Kalat’s Palace & Quaid-e-Azam’s Unique Memories | Balochistan
-
-
-